Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald M. Clague bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. In related news, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

