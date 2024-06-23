Adlai Nortye’s (ANL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Adlai Nortye Trading Up 1.1 %

Adlai Nortye stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. Adlai Nortye has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

