Acumen Capital Cuts Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Price Target to C$10.00

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Acumen Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

Andrew Peller stock opened at C$3.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Andrew Peller has a 1 year low of C$3.66 and a 1 year high of C$4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.16.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.

