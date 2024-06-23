Acumen Capital Cuts Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Price Target to C$10.00

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Acumen Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Andrew Peller stock opened at C$3.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Andrew Peller has a 1 year low of C$3.66 and a 1 year high of C$4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.16.
