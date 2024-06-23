Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.70.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

