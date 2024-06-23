8,600 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Purchased by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,929,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,209 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,874. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

