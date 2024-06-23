7,755 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Acquired by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RB Global by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400,942 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RB Global by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RB Global during the 4th quarter worth $141,970,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth $49,791,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in RB Global by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,183,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,603,000 after acquiring an additional 250,109 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,867 shares of company stock worth $3,370,272 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.60. 27,368,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $81.74.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

