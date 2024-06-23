7,062 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.219 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

