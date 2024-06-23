3,037 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after buying an additional 3,387,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after buying an additional 1,553,783 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after purchasing an additional 394,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,899. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $89.25.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

