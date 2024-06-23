10,951 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,029,000 after acquiring an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,039,000 after buying an additional 350,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,776,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,109,000 after buying an additional 298,766 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Crown by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,536,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,632,000 after buying an additional 186,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Crown by 41.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

