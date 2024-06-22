Zentry (ZENT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $136.84 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Zentry has a market capitalization of $136.84 million and $22.48 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,477,163,052 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,478,151,675.784972 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02479057 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $22,120,251.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

