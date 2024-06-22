Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $337.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

