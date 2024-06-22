Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Downgraded by Wedbush to Underperform

Wedbush downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $29.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,152,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,999,000 after purchasing an additional 585,644 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

