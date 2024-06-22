ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $482,997.89

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $482,997.89 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00038402 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00031103 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

