Zcash Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $19.97 or 0.00031157 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $326.13 million and approximately $42.66 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00038001 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

