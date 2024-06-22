Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Xponential Fitness to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $786.91 million, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.03. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,776,000. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% during the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 22.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 247,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 276.0% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 647,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

