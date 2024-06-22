Wynn Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 360.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,772,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

