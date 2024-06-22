Wynn Capital LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $81.64. 11,096,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,630. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

