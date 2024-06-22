Wynn Capital LLC Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wynn Capital LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,608,000 after acquiring an additional 379,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,858,000 after acquiring an additional 501,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $377,205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Mills by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,003,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,938 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.08. 6,390,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,410. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

