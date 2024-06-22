WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives $12.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,976,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,311,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth $248,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 32.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 753,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.31 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 187.81%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

