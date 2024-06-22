WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $34,800.81 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00116215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008947 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

