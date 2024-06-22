WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $26,691.03 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00114885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008915 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000152 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

