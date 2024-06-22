WEMIX (WEMIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.94 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001583 BTC on popular exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $369.73 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 961,708,334 coins and its circulating supply is 363,483,580 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 961,655,374.3628842 with 363,430,918.4787184 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.01382417 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,483,512.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

