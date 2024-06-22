Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 207.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.91. 25,891,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,038,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $68.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

