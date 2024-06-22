Walden Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 373.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.55. 5,772,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

