Vulcan Forged PYR Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.10 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $100.12 million and $3.10 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00005545 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,280.29 or 1.00039591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012271 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00077464 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.69899411 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $3,774,128.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

