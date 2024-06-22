Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Partnership Wealth Management LLC

Partnership Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $27,770,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in shares of Vontier by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. 2,523,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,108. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

