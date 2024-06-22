Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $440.76

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 440.76 ($5.60) and traded as high as GBX 457.50 ($5.81). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 451.50 ($5.74), with a volume of 112,166 shares.

Volution Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 441.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 428.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The company has a market cap of £898.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,161.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Volution Group

In related news, insider Nigel Lingwood bought 4,785 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £20,479.80 ($26,022.62). Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

