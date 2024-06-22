Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 126.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 465.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 290,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 239,367 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 163.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 692,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 430,092 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 755,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 115,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 9,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.