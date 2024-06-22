Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.31. 2,679,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.19. The company has a market cap of $402.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

