Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.9% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $1,202,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,046 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $268.31. 2,679,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.55 and its 200 day moving average is $250.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

