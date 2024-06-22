Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lessened by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,187.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 72,150 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,157,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,236,000 after purchasing an additional 245,635 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 591,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,482 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,900,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.52. 4,115,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

