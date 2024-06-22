Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lessened by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.21. The stock had a trading volume of 310,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,737. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

