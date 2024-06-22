Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Increased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1,704.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $31,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.23. The company had a trading volume of 310,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,737. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

