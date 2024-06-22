Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,405,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,912. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.