Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20,942.4% in the 1st quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.75. 348,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,953. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

