Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,643. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1787 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.