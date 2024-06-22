Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 4.4% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $22,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,199,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,864.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,195 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,247,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $267.63. 150,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.82 and its 200-day moving average is $260.08. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

