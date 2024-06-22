Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.77. 691,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,683. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $185.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

