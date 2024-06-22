VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) is Ballew Advisors Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for 3.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDXJ stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $42.42. 5,415,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,780,793. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

