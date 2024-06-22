VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $10.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $533.44. 6,609,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

