VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Buys 13,868 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 310.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 117,832 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BNDW traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $68.38. 43,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,503. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.25.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1719 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.