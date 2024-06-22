VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 2,345 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 57,072,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,111. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

