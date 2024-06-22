UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

Shares of UNH opened at $483.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.01 and a 200-day moving average of $504.26. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $444.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $278,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $1,095,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

