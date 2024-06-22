Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

UL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,644. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.78%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

