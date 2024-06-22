Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $41.05 million and approximately $751,043.55 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,281.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.67 or 0.00612416 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00070438 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001288 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10801832 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $941,602.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

