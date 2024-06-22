UGE International (CVE:UGE) Shares Up 0.5%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.89. Approximately 137,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 47,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGE shares. Cormark cut UGE International from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of UGE International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The company has a market cap of C$62.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.94.

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.38 million. Research analysts predict that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

