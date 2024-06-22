Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Stock Price Down 1%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed Line and Mobile. It offers mobile, Internet, phone and TV products and services under the Türk Telekom brand. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail Internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.