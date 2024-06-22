Trust Co of the South Takes $748,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,331. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.40.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

