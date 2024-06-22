Trust Co of the South Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co of the South lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.09.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $309.24. 8,481,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,264. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.26. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

