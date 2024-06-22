Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACLX. Barclays increased their price target on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Arcellx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACLX

Arcellx Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $614,655.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 23,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $1,548,839.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,183.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $614,655.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,590 over the last ninety days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 21.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 8.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arcellx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.